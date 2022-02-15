Farmer leaders detained, let off

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

Several farm leaders were detained at their homes during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jalandhar on Monday. They were later let off by the police late in the evening.

On the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the BKU Ekta Ugrahan also burnt effigies of the Central Government across 17 districts in the state. Effigies were burnt in more than 1,600 villages.

The union’s general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokarikalan said as per the promises of the Central Government, action against those guilty for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, guarantee of the MSP law, compensation and jobs to kin of those who died during the Delhi Kisan Morcha and withdrawal of cases filed against farmers acros the country, had been promised. But the farmers today held the protest to express their angst against the Central Government’s failure to keep these promises.

BKU (Rajewal) leader Amarjot Singh Jandiala was detained at his home along with union colleague Kashmir Singh. Both are from Jandiala village.

Amarjot Singh said, “We had plans to burn effigies at the PAP Chowk, but the police came to our house early in the morning and told us we weren’t allowed to go out. We remained detained at home all day and were let off only at 5.45 in the evening.”

SKM leaders had announced peaceful protests during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab. Videos were also circulated by farmer unions which showed police presence in several homes of their villages since early this morning.

Notably, while farmers had been seeking resignation from UP BJP leader and Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, they said the grant of bail to his son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, has further rubbed salt on their wounds.