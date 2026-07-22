Farmer protests at toll plazas in Nawanshahr, Jalandhar against proposed India-US trade deal

A day after farmers were stopped at the Shambhu border while attempting to travel to New Delhi for the Mahapanchayat, protesters staged demonstrations at toll plazas across Punjab on Tuesday on a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

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Responding to a nationwide call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers in Jalandhar and Nawanshahr districts allowed vehicles to pass through toll plazas free of charge from 11 am to 2 pm. The demonstration was held to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement, which, farmers fear, could have a severe impact on the agricultural sector.

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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), Jalandhar unit, held a three-hour protest by making the Cholang Toll Plaza in Adampur and the Ladowal Toll Plaza in Phillaur toll-free.

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Addressing a gathering, farmer leaders warned that the proposed agreement could have far-reaching consequences for the agriculture sector, particularly for farmers in Punjab. They argued that farmers would find it difficult to compete with US farmers, which, they said, could threaten the livelihoods of local farmers.

The leaders urged the Centre to safeguard the interests of the farmers and reconsider any trade agreement that could adversely affect the sector.

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Prominent leaders who participated in the protest included Mandeep Singh Samra, Mukesh Chander Sharma, Major Singh Johal and several other farmer union representatives, along with a large number of farmers.

In Nawanshahr, members of the Kirti Kisan Union staged a protest at the Behram Toll Plaza. Addressing a gathering, the leaders criticised the Centre, alleging that the proposed agreement would adversely affect farmers' livelihoods. They asserted that the agitation would continue until the proposed agreement was withdrawn.

"The protest marked the beginning of the SKM's nationwide campaign against the proposed free trade agreement launched today," farmer leader Tarsem Singh said.

Farmer leaders appealed to people from all sections of society to join the movement.

During the protest, the leaders also raised several other demands. They urged the Punjab Government to ensure canal water reaches every farm and provide clean canal water for drinking to every household. They also demanded the withdrawal of policies that, they alleged, would facilitate corporate control over water resources.

Additionally, the leaders sought a legal guarantee for the procurement of all crops, fruits, vegetables and basmati at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the C2+50 per cent formula.