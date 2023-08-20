Farmer unions protest outside Dy Speaker Rouri’s residence

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, August 19

On the call of the United Kisan Morcha, the United Kisan Morcha, the Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, the Kirti Kisan Union, the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Punjab, and the Doaba Kisan Union jointly protested in front of Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Singh Rouri’s residence at Garhshankar on Saturday.

During the protest, comrade Darshan Singh Mattu, Gurnek Singh Bhajjal of the Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Harmesh Singh Dhesi, Kulwinder Singh Chahal of the Kirti Kisan Union, Kulbhushan Kumar Mahindwani, Pyara Singh of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, and Kashmir Singh Chela of the Doaba Kisan Union raised eleven demands. A demand letter each was sent to the Government of Punjab and the Central Government through Naib Tehsildar Vijay Kumar.

Addressing the protesters sitting on the dharna, the leaders said the Narendra Modi-led Central Government should declare the floods as a national calamity and give a relief package of Rs 10,000 crore so that the flood-hit could get proper compensation for loss of life and property.

They asked the Punjab Government to ensure compliance of orders for a special girdawari and immediate legal action should be taken against those officials and employees who were biased and negligent. The farmers who had re-sown the crops, their losses should be calculated and in this regard, the testimony of gram panchayats, farmer organisations and people should be considered as evidence.

They demanded that Rs 1 lakh per acre compensation should be given to the farmers whose entire crop had been damaged and the next season’s crop was also in danger of being ruined. Those farmers whose crops would not produce due to failure of this season, they should be given a compensation of Rs 70,000 per acre. Those farmers whose paddy or any crop had been destroyed, but had sown it again after the receding of the flood waters, should be given a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh per person should be given on the death of a member of the family and compensation of Rs 1 lakh given on the death of an animal.

They demanded that besides paying a special attention to the strengthening of the river embankments, proper arrangements should be made at the appropriate time for cleaning of rivers, canals, drains, etc. For this, new recruitments should be made in various departments and funds made available.

#Doaba