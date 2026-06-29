Farmers announce protests over power cuts in Doaba

Farmers’ unions have announced a series of protests in the Doaba region from Monday against prolonged power cuts during the paddy sowing season amid intense heat.

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Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Doaba, along with other unions, plan to block the Behram toll plaza, while the Phillaur unit of BKU Doaba, in coordination with BKU Qadian, will block traffic on the Jalandhar-Phillaur highway.

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BKU Ekta Sidhupur members will hold dharnas outside the office of the Chief Engineer of Powercom on June 29. The Monday action will be followed by protests outside offices of XENs of Powercom on June 30.

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Prolonged power cuts during the peak paddy sowing season, when crops require continuous water, have triggered the current wave of protests.

Farmers warned that they could suffer heavy losses if power supply to their fields is not restored on a priority basis.

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Davinder Singh Sandhwan, vice-president, BKU Doaba, said, “The crop needs to remain submerged throughout the day, but the current supply is inadequate. Farmers spend around ₹15,000 per acre on sowing, and in many fields, crops are already drying up. Any further delay will affect yield and cause heavy losses.”

He added that farmers had followed the government’s sowing schedule, questioning why adequate arrangements were not made despite the peak season.

Balwinder Singh Sabi, a BKU Doaba leader from Phillaur, said, “We will block the Phillaur-Jalandhar highway along with BKU Qadian. Despite assurances, fields are running dry. If this continues, farmers will face massive losses.”

Kulwinder Singh Machine of the BKU Ekta Sidhupur said his union would gherao key Powercom offices in Jalandhar. “Power cuts are delaying sowing. Any further delay will harm the crop. The government must address the crisis immediately,” he said.