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Home / Jalandhar / Farmers, arhtiyas worried over halt in paddy procurement by Punjab Government

Farmers, arhtiyas worried over halt in paddy procurement by Punjab Government

MLA Dhaliwal visits grain market in Phagwara and hears producers' grievances

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:37 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Farmers and arhtiyas the grain market in Phagwara.
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Concern is mounting among farmers and commission agents (arhtiyas) over the reported suspension of government paddy procurement, prompting Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal to visit the New Grain Market on Hoshiarpur Road to hear their grievances and assess the situation.

During his visit, farmers and arhtiyas apprised the MLA of the difficulties they were facing in selling paddy and expressed concern over the gap between procurement allocations and the actual arrival of the crop in mandis. They warned that a substantial quantity of paddy could remain unsold if the government failed to make adequate procurement arrangements.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dhaliwal said the Punjab Government had fixed a target of 1.80 crore metric tonnes for paddy procurement across the state, while total arrivals this season were expected to reach around 2.20 crore metric tonnes. This, he said, could create a shortfall in procurement arrangements for nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

Giving details of the situation in Phagwara, Dhaliwal said 8.17 lakh quintals of paddy had been procured at the New Grain Market so far, while total arrivals had touched 10.22 lakh quintals as of November 4. He added that another one lakh metric tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive in the Phagwara market alone, further intensifying concerns over procurement.

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He said the issue was not confined to the main grain market, as procurement in six other markets of the region, namely Rawalpindi, Rihana Jattan, Wahid, Jagatpur Jattan, Ranipur and Panchta, could also be affected. Taking all these markets into account, nearly 1.50 to 1.75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was still awaiting procurement.

Criticising the government’s approach, Dhaliwal said procurement arrangements appeared to have been based on last year’s crop estimates, when floods had caused extensive damage to agricultural produce. This year, however, yields were significantly higher, and the government should have anticipated the increased arrivals and made suitable arrangements in advance. He alleged that the government’s policies had caused hardship to both farmers and arhtiyas.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Arhtiya Association and farmers present at the market urged the government to immediately restore smooth procurement operations and enhance procurement allocations to accommodate the paddy reaching mandis. They said timely procurement was essential to prevent farmers from facing further difficulties in selling their produce.

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Among those present were Block Congress Phagwara urban president Naresh Bhardwaj, Husan Singh Ghuman, Rakesh Prabhakar, Vinish Sood, Parvesh Gupta, Anil Gupta, Deepak Prabhakar, Pramod Duggal, Puneet Kumar Sunny, Gurjit Walia, Vinod Vermani, Jatinder Vermani, Paramjit Singh (SP-retired), councillor Taranjit Singh Bunty Walia, Paramjit Dharamsot and Umesh Sharma.

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