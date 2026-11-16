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Home / Jalandhar / Farmers’ bodies slam paddy procurement cap in mandis in Punjab

Farmers’ bodies slam paddy procurement cap in mandis in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:56 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A farmer checks the moisture content of paddy crop at a grain market before procurement in Jalandhar.
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The All India Kisan Mahasabha and the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha Punjab have criticised the Centre and the state government for restricting paddy procurement in mandis, alleging that the move has left farmers struggling to sell their produce even as large quantities of the crop remain unsold after the harvest.

The Centre has reportedly set a paddy procurement target of 180 lakh tonnes for Punjab, which the state has already achieved following a bumper harvest. With the procurement limit exhausted, farmers are being forced to wait to sell their remaining produce. In Jalandhar district, around 11.58 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured till November 14.

All India Kisan Mahasabha president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala and Jamhoori Kisan Sabha Punjab general secretary Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the governments’ claim that the procurement target had been exhausted was unfair to farmers who were still waiting to sell their produce.

They said lakhs of quintals of paddy were lying unsold in mandis across the state, either in the open or outside commission agents’ shops. Farmers were being forced to wait for days to sell their crop, while the decision to halt procurement had further aggravated their difficulties, they added.

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The farmers’ bodies demanded the immediate resumption of procurement and the purchase of every grain lying in mandis without restrictions or quantity limits. They also sought the withdrawal of the procurement cap and demanded that paddy with up to 22 per cent moisture content be procured. Farmers facing difficulties due to moisture content and other quality-related issues should be given immediate relief, while the procured crop should be lifted from mandis without delay, they said.

The organisations also alleged that the Centre and the state government were acting at the behest of corporate houses and middlemen instead of protecting farmers’ interests.

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha Punjab state press secretary Harnek Singh Gujjarwal warned that if the governments failed to withdraw the decision and ensure smooth procurement, the organisation would intensify its agitation along with farmers. He said the governments and the administration would be responsible for any escalation.

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