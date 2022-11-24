Farmers burn Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s effigy in Mukerian

Tribune News Service

Mukerian, November 23

The dharna in front of a sugar mill in Mukerian entered its eighth day on Wednesday. Protesting farmers burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and raised slogans against the government.

Satnam Singh Bagadian, state president, Pagdi Sambhal Lehar, Punjab, said the government had not fulfilled the promises made to the farmers. He said the statement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that farmers start dharna to collect funds was highly condemnable.

He sought from the state government to give government jobs and compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the farmers who had lost their lives during farmers’ struggle. The protesters demanded canal water supply to every farm in Punjab, justice in the Amritsar land scam and cancel the FIRs against farmers for stubble burning.

The farmer’s leaders said the state government should ensure that the sugar mills deposit the payment in the accounts of farmers within 15 days and warned to continue the stir till demands are met.