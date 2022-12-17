Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 16

The indefinite dharna at the Deputy Commissioner’s office by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee entered Day 21 today.

Meanwhile, under union state secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and state president Salwinder Singh Jania, the toll plaza at Kahwa Wala Pul remained free of toll for the second day amidst the protest on the issue by farmers.

Addressing farmers, Sabhra, Jania, Gurmail Singh Rehrwan and Nirmal Singh Dhandewal said the government had failed to keep its electoral promises made to the farmers of the state.

While farmers in the state had got freed 18 toll plazas in 10 districts of toll charges, today they said probelms like sand mafia, drugs, bribery, gangwars, ransom calls, etc. were increasing by the day in the state and people were being displaced from their homes. Everywhere, hooligansim was rampant. The farmers reiterated their demands which they had been raising from day one of the dharna.

Farmers demanded permanent land rights for tillers, implementation of the Swaminathan report, cleansing of waters of the Sutlej, Beas, Chitti Bein and other water bodies and removal of effluents from these. Use of canal water for field irrigation. They also opposed the G-20 meet.

They demanded that drainage system in the state be fixed and cleansed and clean water be ensured to the tail-end fields and farms for irrigation. They also demanded that trees be planted by drains, rivers, nullahs, streams and roads.