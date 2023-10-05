Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

The Kapurthala District Administration today honoured farmers, who stopped the practice of burning paddy stubble for the past several years, with ‘Vaatavaran De Raakhe’ (protectors of environment) certificates.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh, while presenting appreciation certificates to farmers, appealed them to motivate others not to set straw on fire. He said special campaign had already been initiated in the district to spread awareness in this regard as well as sensitising farmers to the harmful effects of stubble burning.

The farmers who were honoured include Parduman Singh of Bhetan village, Pavitar Singh and Narinder Singh of Kala Sanghian, Tarlochan Singh of Sunnarwal, Paramjit Singh, Surjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh among others.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Naresh Gulati said of 180 awareness camps to be organised in the district, 75 had already been conducted.

Santokh Singh, sarpanch of Kolianwal village, said the yield of crop and quality increased after they left the practice a few years ago.

Addressing farmers at Gurdwara Tahli Saheb here, the Deputy Commissioner said as many as 4,749 machines were provided to farmers for this purpose in the recent years. Sewa Kendras for machines were also set-up in 92 cooperative societies, 39 panchayats and five blocks for the facilitation of farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner also flagged off an awareness van from Gurdwara Tahli Saheb, which would spread awareness about the harmful effects of stubble burning.

The practice not only leaves adverse effect on soil as well as human health, but was also dangerous for environment at large, said the DC, adding that the Department of Agriculture had been providing machinery to farmers for mechanised management of paddy straw in fields. Farmers should contact officials concerned to get the machinery.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Kapurthala #Pollution #Stubble Burning