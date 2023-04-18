Farmers frustrated by slow procurement: LoP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 17

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa claimed on Monday that farmers in the state were frustrated by the slow pace of procurement and inadequate compensation being provided for crop damage caused by unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

Give bonus with msp The current relief package is insufficient and cannot cover the input costs of cultivation. Farmers are facing severe financial losses. I request CM Mann to give adequate relief to the farmers for crop failure and give a bonus along with the MSP of wheat. Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition

Visiting the Goraya grain market along with Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary to take stock of the wheat procurement, Bajwa criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not doing enough to address the needs of farmers in the region. He said the harvest was lying in the grain markets and the delay in procurement was going to cause further losses to farmers.

He said the farmers were facing severe losses and the relief package announced by the AAP government was not sufficient. “The current relief package is insufficient and cannot cover the input costs of cultivation. Farmers are facing severe financial losses, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with adequate compensation to at least recover their costs. I request CM Bhagwant Mann to give adequate compensation to the farmers for crop failure and give a bonus along with the MSP of wheat,” he said.

Bajwa also expressed his concerns over the fairness of the crop damage assessments conducted by the revenue department. The inadequate staffing of the Revenue Department is hampering fair assessments of crop damage, and this needs to be addressed immediately, he said.

He further stated that before the Assembly election last year, CM Mann had committed to providing Rs 20,000 per acre relief to farmers whose crops had been damaged, even without waiting for the girdawaris to assess the loss, but after one year of rule, he had announced a compensation of only Rs 15,000 per acre.

MLA Chaudhary said the government had not conducted the girdawaris in many areas and wherever it had done so, the inspections were not done properly.