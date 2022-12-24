Farmers get training for cultivation of veggies

Jalandhar, December 23
A three-day training course on ‘Protected Cultivation of Vegetables’ organised by the Department of Horticulture at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables concluded in Kartarpur today.
On the third day of the training session, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh participated as a chief guest. He encouraged the farmers to diversify the area from traditional wheat paddy cycle to the new crops. He noted that efforts are being made to increase the farmers’ income by producing residue-free vegetables through less use of chemicals & natural resource saving. “It will be more beneficial for small and marginal farmers if they adopt new techniques in their fields,” he said.
The Deputy Director of Horticulture in Jalandhar, Dr Lal Bahadur Damathia, said that farmers from all over Punjab had turned up for the training. In this training, 35 farmers from 13 districts participated.
Dr Daljit Singh Gill, Assistant Director Horticulture-cum-Project Officer, CoE, told that new technologies are being shown to farmers through field demonstrations and through lectures on protected cultivation of different crops. He also claims that till date more than 1.8 crore quality vegetable seedlings have been supplied to the Punjab farmers and those interested in kitchen gardening. He also said that during the three-day training session, experts from the PAU, Ludhiana Dr Rakesh Sharda and Dr Suresh Kumar Arora and Dr Tripat Kumar from Department of Horticulture, Dr Tejbir Singh, Dr Vikram Verma, Dr Bikramjit Singh, Sandeep Kaur (MIE) delivered their valuable lectures on protected cultivation of vegetables. At the end of session, chief guest MLA Balkar Singh distributed to the farmers. The farmers took great interest in the training session.
