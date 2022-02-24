Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, February 23

Farmers of Mukerian on Tuesday gheraoed the sugar mill office and raised slogans against the mill management over the alleged wrong distribution of sugarcane demand slips by it.

Interacting with mediapersons, farmers Gurnam Singh Jahanpur, Raj Kumar Mahitabpur, Bahadur Singh Bajju and others alleged that sugarcane cultivators of the area were victims of wrong system of the mill management. “Due to the lack of proper distribution of sugarcane demand slips many problems are being faced by them. The sowing of wheat has not started due to delay in start of sugar mills. Owing to late receipt of sugarcane slips, crop cultivation is proving harmful for farmers,” they said.

The farmers said transparency was not being maintained in the calendar system by the mill management, so the farmers were facing problems and the pressure of labourers engaged in peeling sugarcane was also increasing on them. Now sugarcane cultivators are being forced to go to distant sugar mills to sell their sugarcane.

They demanded that the calendar system should be made transparent and put on the display board with the name of the sugarcane cultivator. Besides, the farmers demanded that the payment of sugarcane should also be ensured in a regular manner.

While interacting with the sugarcane cultivators, General Manager Sanjay Singh assured that all the demands of the farmers would be addressed and in the coming days the complete details of the sugarcane demand slips would be displayed on the display board in a transparent manner.

He said the payment of sugarcane would also be regularised in the next few days. Sanjay Singh assured the farmers that the sugar mill would not allow the sugarcane growers of the area to face any kind of problem and all the sugarcane procurement of the area would be done in a systematic manner.