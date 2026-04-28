Farmers hold dharna at PSPCL office over irregular power supply

Scores of farmers associated with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) Kapurthala and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dhakaunda (Dhaner group) on Monday staged a dharna outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office on Circular Road, Kapurthala, protesting against frequent power cuts and irregular electricity supply to the agricultural sector in the district.

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Several protesters assembled at the site from under the leadership of Sarwan Singh Baupur, district president of KMSC Kapurthala and Harjinder Singh Rana, district president of BKU Dhakaunda (Dhaner group). The agitating farmers alleged that the erratic power supply has disrupted irrigation schedules and hampered farming activities during an important phase of the crop season, causing serious concern among cultivators dependent on electricity for agricultural operations. They demanded immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and urged the authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest. Protesters raised slogans in support of their demands while maintaining a peaceful demonstration outside the office premises.

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Police and administrative officials remained present at the spot and monitored the situation closely. The law and order situation remained peaceful throughout the protest. No case had been reported in connection with the demonstration till the filing of this report, while further developments were under watch.