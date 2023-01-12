Farmers hold protest outside PPCB office in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 11

The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday organised a protest outside the office of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) here.

The members of the committee led by state secretary Sukhwinder Sabhra said they were protesting against the PPCB for favouring corporates as they had failed to redress the grievances of the farmers protesting in Zira against a liquor factory.

The farmers also lodged a protest alleging that the PPCB had failed to solve the problem of untreated sewer water discharge into water bodies such as Chitti Bein, the Sutlej and Beas. The farmers demanded action by the board. The XEN, Kuldeep Singh, received a copy of the memorandum from them and assured them of action.

The farmers from the committee have been holding a dharna on the premises of the DC office for past 47 days. Their dharna at the toll plazas has also entered the 27th day. Sabhra said it was being wrongly claimed by the NHAI that the farmers were causing loss to them by holding protests at the toll plazas. “We are of the view that the commuters were being wrongly asked to pay high toll taxes to private companies,” he said.