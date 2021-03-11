Farmers hold protest, seek adequate water

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

The Kirti Kisan Union today held a protest in the district to press for their long-pending demands regarding water depletion and the availability of adequate water to all farmers. They also met Kartapur MLA Balkar Singh with regard to their demands.

Farmers said rather than the green revolution model, which was responsible for the wastage of water, sustainable farming should be encouraged. They demanded that it must be ensured that canal water reached the villages.

They sought the saving of rainwater and recharge of groundwater. They said the control of Punjab’s headworks should be with Punjab and the state waters issues should be solved as per riparian laws.

They sought the stopping of Ludhiana industrial waste into the Sutlej. They also demanded that the government should work diligently to address the fast-spreading lumpy skin disease among cattle and adequate arragements for this be made at veterinary hospitals.