 Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Threaten round-the-clock stir outside CM’s residence from March 15

Protesters march raising slogans against the government in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

Activists of the Pendu Mazdoor Union on Wednesday held a protest march in the district against the recent arrest of Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, an activist of the union and one of the most prominent leaders of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha (LWM).

A call for all farmers and labourers to participate in the round-the-clock dharna outside the Chief Minister’s residence from March 15 to 17 was given on the occasion.

Heavy security was deployed outside the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall in Jalandhar in view of the protest today. The police earlier put barricades to deter protesters at Namdev Chowk in Jalandhar, but these were later removed, as activists stayed put at the spot. A large number of activists with red flags raised slogans against the state government and protested against Ghugshore’s arrest. While barricades were earlier also put outside the Desh Bahgat Yadgaar Hall (from where protesters started the march) these were removed and the march was allowed to proceed to Namdev Chowk, which was strongly barricaded along with heavy presence of police force and anti-riot police. It was done in the view of a press conference to be held by the Mandi Board Chairman at the Circuit House, which is a few hundred metres from the chowk.

At Namdev Chowk, activists gathered round the barricades and kept raising slogans, following which after some time the barricades were removed.

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha, various farm and labourer outfits raised slogans ‘Aaguan nu bina shart riha karo’; ‘Police Siyaasi gathjor murdabad’; ‘Bhagwant Mann di bulldozer sarkar murdabad’; ‘Bulldozer Siyasat murdabad’. They also held posters which read — ‘Mukh Mantri Sahib, sade ghar Latifpura ki Pakistan? Kashmir Singh Ghugshore nu reha karo’.

Pendu Mazdoor Union state president Tarsem Peter said: “We are protesting against our activist’s arrest and especially against the state government’s bulldozer policy. Latifpura demolitions took place as per a political-police connivance. At Latipfura, people have been uprooted from their homes. The present government talked of change, but they have also adopted a bulldozer policy against those who lack documents despite having lived a long time on their land. We are demanding that our leaders be released. If the government still does not pay heed, we will gherao the residence of the state CM Bhagwant Mann on March 15, 16 and 17.”

He added, “We won’t relent until our leaders are released.”

Pendu Mazdoor Union leader Hans Raj Pabwan, Kirti Kisan Union’s Santokh Singh Sandhu, Gurnam Taggar, Gurpret Jheeda, Palvinder Singh and GS Atwal, Punjab Kisan Union’s (Baghi) Gurdeep Singh, Punjba Kisan Union Amritsar’s Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, BKU Rajewal’s Upinderjit Kaur and Istri Jagriti Manch’s Anita Sandhu also addressed the gathering before the march.

