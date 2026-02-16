DT
Home / Jalandhar / Farmers learn modern goat farming techniques during five-day training

Farmers learn modern goat farming techniques during five-day training

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:49 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bahowal, Hoshiarpur under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and ICAR-ATARI, Zone-I, Ludhiana regularly conducts various skill development training courses to promote subsidiary occupations. Under this series, a five days vocational training on goat farming was conducted at KVK premises.

In the inaugural session, Dr Maninder Singh Bons, Associate Director (Training), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bahowal, Hoshiarpur welcomed the farmers and enlightened them about the services rendered by KVK for the betterment of the farming community and exhorted them to adopt subsidiary occupations for enhancing their income. Dr Parminder Singh, Associate Professor (Animal Science), PAU-KVK Hoshiarpur gave detailed lectures and demonstrations on various aspects of goat farming during the training course including breeds of goat, care & management of animals, care of new born young ones and preparation of feed, etc.

Dr Karnail Singh, and Dr Lakhbir Singh, Veterinary Officer from Department of Animal Husbandry, Hoshiarpur also interacted with the trainees and gave lecture on prevention and control of diseases in Goat farming. They also gave detailed information regarding various schemes of department for the welfare of the dairy farmers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

