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Home / Jalandhar / Farmers lift road blockade in Phagwara after 8-hour power assurance

Farmers lift road blockade in Phagwara after 8-hour power assurance

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Phagwara, Updated At : 03:03 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Farmers block the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road over power shortage during the paddy season.
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Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), under the leadership of state vice-president Harbhajan Singh Bajwa, staged a protest outside the PSPCL office on Hoshiarpur Road in Phagwara on Friday, alleging an acute shortage of electricity supply to fields during the ongoing paddy sowing season.

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The blockade was lifted after the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) Phagwara XEN promised eight hours of uninterrupted electricity supply to agricultural feeders from June 28.

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The union leaders claimed that they had sought a meeting with PSPCL officials to raise their concerns, but they were denied the same.

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To register their protest, the farmers started a dharna and blocked the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road, disrupting traffic on the route.

Addressing the media, Harbhajan Singh Bajwa accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government of making false claims regarding uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers. He said while the government claims to be providing eight hours of continuous power to agricultural feeders, the farmers are actually receiving power for only two to three hours, due to which they are facing serious difficulties during the crucial paddy transplantation season.

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Following the road blockade, the local police led by SHO (City) Amandeep Kaur reached the protest site and initiated talks with the agitating farmers to resolve the issue. Later, the PSPCL Phagwara XEN assured the farmers of uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to agricultural feeders from June 28, 2026.

Following the assurance by the PSPCL authorities, the farmers called off their protest and dispersed around 2.55 pm, restoring normal traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road.

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