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Home / Jalandhar / Powercom ‘targeting’ farmers amid prolonged power cuts: SAD leader

Powercom ‘targeting’ farmers amid prolonged power cuts: SAD leader

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:06 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Congress councillor Shairi Chadha along with residents of Maqdumpura hold a protest against power cut in Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo
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Shirmonani Akali Dal (SAD) rural constituency in-charge Rajinder Singh Chandi has alleged that farmers in Punjab were being subjected to unnecessary checking by Powercom officials for speaking against the state government and asserted that farmers would not be intimidated by the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Chandi made the remarks after leading a delegation of farmers from nearly half a dozen villages of the Phagwara constituency to meet the XEN of Powercom over alleged frequent and prolonged power cuts affecting agricultural operations.

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Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, he alleged that instead of ensuring the promised eight-hour power supply to farmers, Powercom officials were conducting checks at the premises of farmers who had raised their voice against the government.

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He said the SAD would not tolerate what he described as the government’s “high-handedness” against farmers. “Bhagwant Mann should listen carefully—the farmers of Punjab are not afraid. The government may be able to intimidate some leaders of farmers’ unions, but ordinary farmers will not be cowed down,” Chandi said.

The SAD leader alleged that farmers were already receiving only two to three hours of electricity in some areas and that even this limited supply was being interrupted by frequent cuts.

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Chandi said he, along with farmers from the affected villages, held a nearly hour-long meeting with the Powercom XEN and apprised the officer of the problems being faced by the farming community. He maintained that uninterrupted electricity was essential for agricultural operations, particularly when crops depended on timely irrigation.

During the meeting, the Powercom official reportedly assured the farmers that the interruptions had occurred because of technical faults and that efforts would be made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to agricultural consumers.

Chandi also criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the government was attempting to divert public attention through political statements and assurances instead of addressing the problems confronting farmers.

He said the farming community had played a crucial role in feeding the people of the country and should not be subjected to pressure or harassment for raising genuine grievances. He called upon the government and Powercom authorities to ensure that farmers received the electricity supply required for irrigation and other agricultural activities without unnecessary interruptions.

Those present during the meeting included Jasvir Singh, Avtar Singh Mangi, Jagpal, Harjit Singh, Channan Singh, Surinder Singh, Kewal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Narang Singh, Piara Singh, Manjit Singh, Mahinder Singh, Gurmel Singh, Sarwan Singh, Harvinder Singh and Avtar Singh, among others.

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