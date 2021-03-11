Farmers open NH partially for Raksha Bandhan

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 10

The indefinite dharna of sugarcane growers over the pending dues continued for the third day on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar National Highway at Phagwara on Wednesday. Farmers are adamant to continue their stir till the dues are cleared.

BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai announced that though the indefinite dharna would continue until the arrears of Rs 72 crore were cleared, in view of Raksha Bandhan, they had opened one side of the national highway from Jalandhar side towards Ludhiana. Farmers leaders said the next course of agitation would be decided in a joint meeting of various farmers unions after the festival. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said the police were making efforts to facilitate those traveling in emergency or for the festival.