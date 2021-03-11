Farmers open NH partially for Raksha Bandhan

Phagwara, August 10
The indefinite dharna of sugarcane growers over the pending dues continued for the third day on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar National Highway at Phagwara on Wednesday. Farmers are adamant to continue their stir till the dues are cleared.
BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai announced that though the indefinite dharna would continue until the arrears of Rs 72 crore were cleared, in view of Raksha Bandhan, they had opened one side of the national highway from Jalandhar side towards Ludhiana. Farmers leaders said the next course of agitation would be decided in a joint meeting of various farmers unions after the festival. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said the police were making efforts to facilitate those traveling in emergency or for the festival.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...