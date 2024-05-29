Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 28

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a dharna outside the residence of BJP candidate Sushil Rinku here on Tuesday.

Rinku assures farmers to address their demands As farmers gathered outside BJP candidate Sushil Rinku’s residence in protest, Rinku’s team distributed water bottles and other refreshments

Emphasising that Rinku considered the farmers his brothers and wanted to ensure they were not distressed by the scorching heat.

Later, when the farmer leaders presented a demand letter to Rinku, he promised that if elected, he would advocate for their concerns in Parliament

The protest, which lasted from 12pm to 4pm, drew a large number of farmers from Nakodar, Shahkot, Kapurthala, and other nearby villages. The farmers set up tents at the entrance of Rinku’s street and delivered speeches via loudspeakers, questioning the BJP's stance on farmers' demands.

Farmer leaders claimed that Haryana Police, at the behest of the BJP government, had unjustly arrested innocent farmer leaders protesting at the Shambhu border. To secure their release, the morcha gave a call for ‘gheraoing’ the residences of BJP candidates in Punjab and Haryana.

State president Salwinder Singh Janian addressed the gathering, highlighting that the 'Kisan Andolan 2', spearheaded by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political), had reached its 105th day today. He emphasised the farmers' determination, despite rising temperatures, to remain at the Punjab-Haryana borders until their demands are met.

Janian said that similar protests were held outside the homes of BJP ministers in Haryana as well. Criticising the recent arrests of farmer leaders by Punjab police, he argued that questioning elected representatives is a fundamental democratic right, and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhagwant Mann government of suppressing dissent.

He further warned the Mann government against becoming a ‘B-team’ of the BJP, threatening potential political repercussions in the coming days.

Gurmail Singh, another farmer leader, condemned the Modi-led BJP government for its alleged injustices towards Punjab farmers. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were avoiding farmers' questions. Singh asserted that the state government's actions during Modi and Shah's recent visits to Punjab exposed the state government's failure to represent the people.

