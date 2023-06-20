 Farmers protest at MLA’s house : The Tribune India

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Farmers protest outside AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur’s house in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 19

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, and BKU, Azad, held a dharna at Bir village in Jalandhar in front of the residence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann. Slogans were raised by farmers on the occasion.

The dharna was part of the progamme by KMSC and BKU Azad, wherein protests were held at 28 places across 15 districts in Punjab and in front of the houses of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. Demand letters were also given at 15 places. State president Sukhwinder Singh Sabra and Jalandhar district president Salwinder Singh Janian termed the police action against farmers at Tanda as police repression by MLA Raja Gill and sought the Punjab Government take action on it. They said the CM’s promise, that no one would have to hold dharna, couldn’t be realised. Hence, they were forced to protest oustide MLAs’ residences.

The speakers demanded that the government should uniformly fix four times the compensation of the land acquired for the newly constructed highways as compared to market rate and 50 per cent loss allowance for farmer who have to give up their land. They also demanded the government should stop annexing the lands of poor farmers, give permanent ownership rights to squatters, stop installation of chip electricity meters to benefit the corporate world. They also demanded restoration of electricity board to its old form, the false cases made on the farmers should be withdrwan, the state government should cancel the electricity Bill 2022, the government should implement Dr. Swaminathan’s report, among others.

Farmers also said waters (in Chitti Vein, Sutlej, Beas, etc. rivers) were being contaminated due to sewage from Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Phillaur and other areas. They demanded that canals should be fixed throughout Punjab and water should be brought to tails, trees should be planted on canals, needles, ditches and roads.

