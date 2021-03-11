Jalandhar farmers protest govt bid to acquire their land

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

Hundreds of farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSCM), Punjab, on Friday held a protest in support of land owners of Chak Bahmaniyan and Thammuwal villages. The protest was held under KSCM state organising secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and district president Salwinder Singh Jania .

Farmers, labourers, women supporters, elderly persons and children in huge numbers reached the protest site to raise a voice against the taking over of the land of the villages. In view of the sensitivity of the situation, the administration refused to intervene in the matter.

The dharna was being held to oppose the government’s bid to acquire land of the owners in the area. Speaking on the occasion, farmers said poor farmers had rendered barren land into fertile area by sheer hard work and sweat. They said they would not let injustice be done to farmers at any cost. They said their struggle would continue as long as farmers do not get complete rights over the land.

They also sought time for a meeting with farm leaders from the CM so that the seriousness of the issue can be conveyed to him. Kuldeep Rai Talwandi Saghera, Satnam Singh Raiwal, Ranjit Singh Bal, Jagdish Pal Singh, among others, were present.

