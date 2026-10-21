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Home / Jalandhar / Farmers seek scrapping of Punjab Government's Kisan Credit Card policy

Farmers seek scrapping of Punjab Government's Kisan Credit Card policy

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 11:20 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Kul Hind Kisan Sabha on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Registrar (AR), Garhshankar, demanding the withdrawal of the Punjab Government’s KCC Policy-2026 and the scrapping of the condition requiring land to be mortgaged for availing limit-based loans.

The memorandum was submitted under the leadership of Punjab unit secretary Gurnek Singh Bhajjal and state vice-president Darshan Singh Mattu, following a call given by the Punjab unit of the Kisan Sabha.

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The farmer leaders said the new policy could create difficulties for farmers and labourers seeking loans through cooperative societies. They pointed out that these societies were established through public cooperation and participation, with the primary objective of providing financial assistance to farmers and labourers on easy terms.

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They demanded the restoration of the earlier loan system and withdrawal of the land mortgage condition. They also sought a one-time settlement scheme for defaulting farmers and labourers, along with interest concessions on their outstanding loans.

The leaders further demanded an increase in the limit of loans provided through cooperative societies, as was done earlier, to help farmers and labourers meet their financial requirements.

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They said farmers and labourers who were already burdened with debt would face further difficulties if stringent conditions were imposed on loans. They urged the government to restore the previous system and forward their demands to the Chief Minister for necessary action.

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