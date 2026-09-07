Farmers stage dharna over 8-hour power supply in Jalandhar, Banga

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) (Doaba) and BKU (Lakhowal) today held protests and submitted memoranda to powercom officers against power cuts.

Farmers of the BKU (Doaba) gathered at Dana Mandi, Banga, from where they proceeded to the office of XEN and submitted a demand letter, seeking eight hours of power supply to field motors.

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The BKU (Doaba) farmers have warned that if 8-hour power supply isn't provided soon, they will begin an indefinite protest and block Behram Toll Plaza from September 12.

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In Jalandhar, members of the BKU (Lakhowal), Jalandhar, held a dharna outside the PSPCL office in Jalandhar at Shakti Sadan and indulged in sloganeering against the state government.

The farmers of the unions said instead of the scheduled six to eight hour power supply to field motors, less than four-hour supply was being provided and daily unscheduled power cuts were being imposed.

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Davinder Singh Sandhwan, vice-president, BKU (Doaba), said, “The claim made by the government that farmers are being given power for eight hours without interruption is false. The condition is such that at places, motors are not getting power supply even for four hours. At my village Sandhwan, the scheduled supply was to be from 2.30 am to 10 am. But power comes as late as 7.30 am and the cut is imposed at 10.30 am. Even three kanal of crops can't be watered in such a short time. Villagers and farmers are facing an acute power crisis which has made watering crops difficult. In view of this, we met the XEN, Banga. He has assured power supply, yet eight-hour supply hasn't been provided. But if it doesn't happen, we will intensify our protest and block Behram plaza.”

Meanwhile, at the Jalandhar dharna, district press secretary, BKU Lakhowal, Parminder Singh Bhinda, said, "The government had promised the farmers uninterrupted power supply for eight hours during the paddy season, but it has failed to fulfil its promise and farmers are being provided electricity for only three hours."

He said the farmers are facing difficulties because there is no more than one JE anywhere in a division and they do not answer the farmers' calls.

The farmers sat on a dharna at the PSPCL office, Jalandhar, for three hours. The SE of powercom assured the farmers that sufficient electricity will be supplied to them from today.

They ended the dharna with the warning that if the farmers do not get electricity for eight hours in two days, the office will be gheraoed again and the main GT Road will also be closed, for which the government and the power department will be responsible.