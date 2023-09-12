Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 11

Farmers sat on a three-day dharna in front of the residence of Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh here today.

The sit-in began outside Balkar Singh’s place at New Green Park on the Nakodar Road under the leadership of Balwinder Singh Mallinangal, state president of the Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

The farmers pitched tents and made arrangements for cooking meals so that the demonstration could continue.

The farmers are demanding adequate compensation for losses due to floods such as Rs 50,000 for an acre of crop loss, Rs 70,000 per acre for double crop loss, Rs 10 lakh owing to loss of life, Rs 5 lakh for damage to house and Rs 1 lakh for loss of a cattle head.

Jaswant Singh, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Lakhowal, Santokh Singh Sandhu, district president of the Kirti Kisan Union, Santokh Singh Chitti, district general secretary of the BKU, Lakhowal, and Rajwinder Kaur Raju, president, Mahila Kisan Union, were among those taking part in the dharna.

#Nakodar