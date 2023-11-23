Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 22

Indefinite dharna by farm leaders near Dhanowali village has brought the traffic on the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway to a halt. The dharna, aimed at demanding a hike in sugarcane prices, has triggered a widespread social media storm, with city residents voicing their frustration over the misuse of the right to protest.

Members of various farmer unions hold a dharna on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune Photos: Malkiat Singh

Residents are particularly irked over the failure on part of the state government, district administration and the police to effectively manage the situation and address the concerns of the protesters.

Long queues of vehicles on a service lane on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway near Dhannowali village in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

The blockade not only put mental pressure on commuters but also resulted in financial losses. Students had to bear the brunt of the disruption, prompting their parents to rush to the spot for their safe retrieval.

As the stand-off entered its second day today, residents remained glued to social media platforms, seeking updates on the highway’s status and sharing images and videos of the congested service lane, where hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded in long queues.

Commuters walk on the road to catch buses to reach their destinations.

Moreover, a heated debate ensued on social media platforms, with some putting blame on the protesters for disrupting the highway and others holding the government responsible for the situation.

Guardians accompanying them rest on the closed highway.

Meanwhile, persons affected by the blockade on the highway shared their harrowing experiences. Kavish, an Amritsar-based resident, said he missed a flight due to the traffic jam. He had to incur nearly Rs 60,000 to book another flight.

Preeti, a frustrated mother, said schoolchildren should not be put to inconvenience due to such protests. She urged the protesters to choose alternative locations such as Chief Minister’s residence or outside the houses of politicians for their demonstrations.

Aspirants, who came to appear for the Delhi Police exam at a private centre on the GT Road, which was close to the dharna site, were a harried a lot.

While the public outcry against the protest intensified, there were also voices in support of farmers, arguing that such drastic actions were a result of the government’s failure to address the pleas of the protesters through dialogue.

Jayveer Singh, a supporter, emphasised the need to stand in solidarity with the farmers and put blame on the government for pushing ‘annadatas’ (food providers) to take to the roads.

‘Protest outside politicians' houses’

Preeti, a frustrated mother, said schoolchildren should not be put to inconvenience due to such protests. She urged the protesters to choose alternative locations such as Chief Minister’s residence or outside the houses of politicians for their demonstrations.

Long queues of vehicles witnessed

As the stand-off entered its second day on Wednesday, residents remained glued to social media platforms, seeking updates on the highway’s status and sharing images and videos of the congested service lane, where hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded in long queues.

Restore normalcy

As the stand-off continues, commuters urged the authorities concerned to swiftly address the issue and restore normalcy on the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway.

#Phagwara #Social Media