Farmers struggle to arrange feed for cattle, feel helpless

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 13

While scores of villagers had already left their cattle at safer places before floods hit the Lohian block, several cattle are still stuck in the affected region.

Cattle owners said they were running out of fodder for them and it was getting difficult for them to survive. People were also sending pictures of their cows submerged in water.

“You cannot even imagine how helpless we feel when we see our cows in deep water. We can’t help them or bring them out,” Darbara Singh from Gatta Mundi Kasu said.

A farmer in Madala Channa said his cattle were getting weak and there was no help from the administration. “We have lost our crops and now we are just left with these cattle. At least some help should be provided to us,” he said.

Animal Husbandry Department officials said teams were already constituted to look after cattle. The nodal officer said cattle were being looked after properly and they were also trying to reach out to the stranded ones.