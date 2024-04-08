Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Jalandhar, April 7
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) held a tractor march here today as a mark of dissent against the Central and state governments.
The tractor march, which commenced from the national highway near Rama Mandi, passed through PAP, BSF Chowk, Ladowali road and the DC office. After reaching the BMC Chowk, the protesters parked their tractors on the road and brought traffic to a standstill. They also burnt the effigies of the Central and state governments, denouncing the recent arrests of five farmer leaders, including Navdeep Singh Jalbera. They were also protesting the state’s decision to permit private silos for wheat procurement.
The blockade at the BMC Chowk led to inconvenience to commuters bound for PAP and Ladowali road, compelling them to seek alternative routes.
Addressing the gathering, farmer leaders Salwinder Singh Jania and Gurmel Singh Redwan lambasted the Central Government’s perceived affront to democratic principles. They demanded the immediate release of detained farmer leaders, emphasizing their right to advocate for a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Farmer leaders said the protesting farmers, who have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana, had submitted a 13-point demand letter to both state and Central governments. If the demands, including the release of arrested farmers, were not met, they would hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation across the state on April 9.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...