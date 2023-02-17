Farmers to get latest info via e-magazine

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, February 16
Be it yellow rust, aphid attack, weather conditions or a parthenium problem, farmers are getting information in advance because of ‘e-magazine’ concept. The idea is to prepare the farmer before he suffers. Under this, the farmers are receiving first-hand information regarding latest issues they may face in future. ‘Kisan-hit vich jaari ‘ reads the last line of the magazine.
What it entails
- Under this, the farmers are receiving first-hand information regarding latest issues
- A brief introduction of the issue is given with the precautions farmers can take and the price they can pay if they do not take pre-emptive measures
- In January, four e- magazines were prepared, and in February, three on current issues have already been forwarded to the farmers
Dr Naresh Gulati, District Training Officer Kapurthala, Agriculture Department, had started this when he was an Agriculture Officer in Jalandhar. A two or three-page magazine is prepared by the officer with Dr Gurdeep Singh, Agriculture Officer (Kapurthala).
A brief introduction of the issue is given with the precautions farmers can take and the price they can pay if they do not take pre-emptive measures.
In January, four e- magazines were prepared, and in February, three on current issues have already been forwarded to the farmers.
Dr Naresh Gulati said, “It is free of cost and just take a click to propagate the important information. There are several farmer groups that have been formed in our district. Farmers here in Kapurthala get to know through these e-magazines and I also share it with officers in other districts so that they can share with farmers in their respective areas.” He added that he shares his own experiences along with research by PAU scientists.
Parthenium, a weed plant is another issue that is faced everywhere and not only farming, it can prove problematic for the health of humans and animals too. Through the digital magazine, the officer has recently asked the farmers to uproot the weed plant in February and March months. “If not acted in time, these can cause major loss,” the officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...