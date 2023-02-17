Farmers to get latest info via e-magazine

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, February 16

Be it yellow rust, aphid attack, weather conditions or a parthenium problem, farmers are getting information in advance because of ‘e-magazine’ concept. The idea is to prepare the farmer before he suffers. Under this, the farmers are receiving first-hand information regarding latest issues they may face in future. ‘Kisan-hit vich jaari ‘ reads the last line of the magazine.

What it entails Under this, the farmers are receiving first-hand information regarding latest issues

A brief introduction of the issue is given with the precautions farmers can take and the price they can pay if they do not take pre-emptive measures

In January, four e- magazines were prepared, and in February, three on current issues have already been forwarded to the farmers

Dr Naresh Gulati, District Training Officer Kapurthala, Agriculture Department, had started this when he was an Agriculture Officer in Jalandhar. A two or three-page magazine is prepared by the officer with Dr Gurdeep Singh, Agriculture Officer (Kapurthala).

A brief introduction of the issue is given with the precautions farmers can take and the price they can pay if they do not take pre-emptive measures.

In January, four e- magazines were prepared, and in February, three on current issues have already been forwarded to the farmers.

Dr Naresh Gulati said, “It is free of cost and just take a click to propagate the important information. There are several farmer groups that have been formed in our district. Farmers here in Kapurthala get to know through these e-magazines and I also share it with officers in other districts so that they can share with farmers in their respective areas.” He added that he shares his own experiences along with research by PAU scientists.

Parthenium, a weed plant is another issue that is faced everywhere and not only farming, it can prove problematic for the health of humans and animals too. Through the digital magazine, the officer has recently asked the farmers to uproot the weed plant in February and March months. “If not acted in time, these can cause major loss,” the officer said.