Farmers to hold state-wide protests today

Jalandhar, September 7
Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have announced to hold protests across Punjab ahead of the G20 Summit on Friday.
The farmers, led by state president Sukhwinder S Sabhra, said they were peeved over less compensation being given for crop loss due to floods, delay in bringing MSP guarantee under the legal framework, delay in cancellation of FIRs against them during the Delhi Morcha and delay in implementation of the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee.
Sabhra said effigies of the Centre Government would be burnt across the state. The farmers also announced that if their demands were further lingered on, they would also hold ‘rail roko’ morcha from September 28 for three consecutive days.
