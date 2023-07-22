Farmers to protest at DC offices on July 24

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 21

With over 20 villages in Jalandhar still flooded and water continuing to rise in some areas, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Comiittee (KMSC) is all set to hold a dharna at the district headquarters on July 24. The farmers will hold dharna outside DC offices to protest against the losses suffered because of floods and demand compensation for their crop, house and property losses.

Members of the KMSC also held meetings across villages in Jalandhar today to prepare for the July 24 protest. Also raising objections against the upcoming highway projects ignoring water drainage concerns —- a situation which might aggravate floods further in future —- the farmers said that if their demands go unheeded, then they would hold a rail chakka jam across the state on July 25.

State president of KMSC Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and activists like Nirmal Singh Dhandowal among others said during the meeting that the water bodies of Punjab were getting polluted to a dangerous level. They added that due to carelessness in the maintenance and strengthening of bundhs and also due to illegal mining, Punjab has had to bear the brunt of floods.

They added that the highways being constructed under the Bharatmala project were ignoring the drainage and passage of water from various sources and drains. They said this signified lack of vision on the part of the administration.

Farmers demanded that the state government immediately release the compensation for crops destroyed by the floods at Rs 50,000 per acre — like paddy, corn, maize, vegetables, green fodder etc. They also demanded that roads and homes destroyed due to floods be rebuilt, total debt of flood-hit farmers be pardoned, tillers be granted land rights and a new law be framed for it, decision on prepaid smart meters be withdrawn and electricity related demands be accepted.

Farmers demanded laws to guarantee a fixed MSP, on the lines of the Kerala government, on 23 crops including corn and moong, among others.

The KMSC also demanded that all land under irrigation be supplied water through canal water pipelines, implementation of Swaminathan report and fulfilling of poll promises.