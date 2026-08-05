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Home / Jalandhar / Farmers to stage protest over sugarcane dues on Aug 20 in Phagwara

Farmers to stage protest over sugarcane dues on Aug 20 in Phagwara

On August 10, a memorandum regarding dues to be submitted to DC, Kapurthala

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:14 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Kisan leader Manjit Singh Rai along with leaders of the BKU-Doaba addresses mediapersons in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Doaba held a press conference in Jalandhar today to highlight the issue of long pending sugarcane payments owed to farmers and announce a series of protest, if the dues are not cleared.

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Addressing the media, union leaders alleged that farmers are yet to receive Rs 27.84 crore pertaining to the 2021–22 sugarcane crushing season, along with Rs 68.50 per quintal for the 2025–26 season from the Phagwara Sugar Mill.

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The union announced that it will first seek an appointment with the Punjab Agriculture Minister to discuss the issue. BKU-Doaba president Manjit Rai said, "On August 10, a memorandum regarding the pending sugarcane dues will be submitted to the DC, Kapurthala."

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Union leaders warned that if the government fails to resolve the issue, a massive gathering will be held at the Phagwara Grain Market on August 20, followed by a large-scale protest on roads.

They stated that the government would be responsible for any escalation arising from its failure to address the farmers' grievances.

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Vice-president Davinder Singh said the dues should be released at the earliest.

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