Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 9

Urging the state government to immediately get released the pending dues of Rs 900 crore to the sugarcane growers for the last season, members of eight farmer unions on Friday sought its intervention to put pressure on the millers.

Talking to mediapersons here, the Phagwara sugarmill owed Rs 36 crore to the farmers for 2019-20. BKU Qadian president Harmeet Singh, BKU Doaba president Manjit S Rai and its general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said the state government must make arrangements to ensure the supply of power for requisite hours during the forthcoming paddy sowing season.

They resolved to put forth the demand before the Centre and the state government to control the rates of diesel and hike in toll charges, which they said was adversely affecting the farmers.

The farmers also sought government intervention into the issue of destruction of their crop due to cattle grazed by Gujjars. They said it could lead to a conflict between farmers and members of the Gujjar community in the coming days. —