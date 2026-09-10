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Home / Jalandhar / Farmers urged to adopt modern sugarcane practices, intercropping

Farmers urged to adopt modern sugarcane practices, intercropping

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:32 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Farmers attend an awareness camp on sugarcane cultivation at Mehrajwala village.
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The Sugarcane Branch of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Jalandhar, organised a farmer awareness camp at Mehrajwala village in the Lohia Khas area, falling under the sugarcane area of the Cooperative Sugar Mill, Nakodar, under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Organised on the directions of Cane Commissioner Punjab Dr Amrik Singh, in this camp, sugarcane farmers were given information about cultivation techniques, pest control, disease management, sugarcane intercropping and various government schemes being run for the welfare of farmers.

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Project Officer Jalandhar Dr Rulda Singh said the Punjab government was setting up demonstration plots during the autumn sugarcane sowing season to promote intercropping and increase farmers’ income. He said the initiative aimed to boost crop production through improved technology and quality seeds, while restoring soil health, increasing farm incomes and promoting nutritional security.

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Assistant Sugarcane Development Officer, Jalandhar, Dr Gurcharan Singh said farmers were being encouraged to adopt wider spacing and intercropping techniques to increase sugarcane productivity per hectare.

During the camp, farmers were advised to get their soil tested and use fertilisers in a balanced manner. CCDO, Cooperative Sugar Mill, Nakodar, Mandeep Singh Brar, urged farmers to sow recommended sugarcane varieties, while general manager of the mill Gurvinder Singh encouraged them to bring more area under sugarcane cultivation.

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