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Home / Jalandhar / Farmers urged to adopt scientific stubble management

Farmers urged to adopt scientific stubble management

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:23 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Following the directions of Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department organised a farmer awareness camp at hotspot village Uchapind in Phagwara in the presence of Dr Navjot Sharma, SDM Phagwara and Parvinder Singh, DSP Phagwara, to educate farmers about effective paddy stubble management.

Addressing the farmers, Paramjit Singh More, Block Agriculture Officer, said burning paddy stubble causes serious air pollution and poses a threat to human health. He said burning residue in the fields also destroys beneficial microorganisms in the soil.

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On the other hand, incorporating paddy stubble into the soil helps increase soil fertility and organic matter, improves the soil’s water-holding capacity and reduces the requirement for irrigation. He added that proper residue management can also help reduce the incidence of several insect-pest attacks and crop diseases.

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More said farmers can manage paddy residue with modern agricultural machinery such as Smart Seeders, Baler Rakes, Super Seeders, MB Ploughs, Choppers and Mulchers. Farmers who do not have access to such machinery can contact the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department or the concerned Block Agriculture Office for assistance.

SDM Phagwara Dr Navjot Sharma appealed to farmers to incorporate paddy stubble into their fields and make efforts to improve soil fertility. He said if the practice of burning paddy residue continues, it could cause irreversible damage to the environment and soil health.

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He urged farmers to protect the health of future generations by avoiding stubble burning and adopting scientific residue-management practices. He assured that the administration was ready to extend all possible assistance to farmers.

DSP Phagwara Parvinder Singh also appealed to farmers not to resort to stubble burning and warned that legal action could be taken against those found violating the prescribed norms. He urged farmers to adopt environmentally friendly methods of managing crop residue.

Village sarpanch Sukhwinder Singh thanked the farmers and officials for organising the awareness camp. Department officials also played an important role in making the camp successful, while naib sarpanch Balwinder Singh and other villagers were also present.

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