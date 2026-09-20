Farmers, workers from Punjab, neighbouring states join rally in Jalandhar

People from Punjab and neighbouring states participated in a massive ‘Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Rally’ held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Auditorium of Deshbhagat Yadgar Jalandhar, raising slogans and waving red and green flags.

The rally’s main slogan was: “Kisan, Kheti, Azadi Bachao, Corporate Lutt Da Raaj Mitao” (Save farmers, farming and freedom; end the regime of corporate plunder).

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The inaugural flag was hoisted by Ruldu Singh Mansa, National President of the Kisan Mahasabha and a noted farmer leader.

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The rally was addressed by Comrade Raja Ram Singh, MP and National General Secretary of the All India Kisan Mahasabha; Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, State President of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha; Kulwant Singh Sandhu, General Secretary; Comrade Dhirendra Jha, General Secretary of the All India Agricultural and Rural Labour Association; Dr Sunilam, prominent farmer leader and former MLA from Madhya Pradesh; Gobind Singh Chhajli, President of the Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, Punjab; Darshan Nahar, President of the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha; Amin Amitoj; among others.

Comrade Raja Ram Singh said American imperialism was attempting to seize natural resources and fertile land across the globe through actions such as the occupation of Venezuela and attacks on Gaza and Iran.

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He said the Modi government had capitulated to the Trump administration regarding the free trade agreement, but the country’s farmers and workers would staunchly oppose these moves.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary of the CPI (ML) Liberation, said the historic unification of two major Punjab-based farmer organisations—Jamhoori Kisan Sabha Punjab and Punjab Kisan Union—under the All India Kisan Mahasabha would impart new momentum to the farmers’ struggle.

RMPI General Secretary Mangat Ram Pasla lauded the unity among farmers’ organisations.