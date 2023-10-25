Father of 2 held for raping minor

Jalandhar, October 24
A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man at Tilak Nagar here on October 21.
The victim’s mother, who works in a factory here, said she got worried after her younger daughter, a student of Class V, did not return home from school after 2 pm. She frantically searched for her daughter till 5.30 pm. Meanwhile, the victim returned home, visibly frightened.
On questioning, the victim told her mother that while returning home school, a man, who worked at a salon, forcibly took her to a deserted area in Tilak Nagar on his motorcycle, where he allegedly raped her.
The victim’s mother went to the salon and asked the workers about his whereabouts. They told her about the suspect, who was identified as Veer Chandra, alias Vijay, a resident of Khurla Khingra.
Family members took the girl to a hospital for medical examination. They sought severe punishment for the suspect.
Hardev Singh, SHO of the Bhargava Camp police station, said a case had been registered against the suspect under Sections 376 and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. He said the suspect was arrested immediately after they received the complaint. Further investigations were on into the matter. The suspect was a father of two children.
