Father-son duo held with 6 stolen vehicles

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

The city police have arrested a 55-year-old man and his son, who were involved in vehicle thefts. The police also recovered six stolen activa scooters from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Paramjeet Singh and Amarpreet Singh (24), both natives of Hoshiarpur, who were currently residing in a rented accommodation at Choti Baradari here.

As per police officials, following a tip-off, the police party of Division Number 6 arrested the accused near Model Town when they were waiting for their customers to sell the stolen Activa scooters by placing fake number plates.

They said the accused were active in lifting vehicles from Model Town and nearby areas, and had confessed to selling them by placing fake registration numbers. “Six stolen activa scooters have been recovered from their possession. A case under section 379, 482, 411 of the IPC has been registered against them”, they added.

Police officials further said the accused after being produced in a local court would be taken in remand to investigate their involvement in other cases.