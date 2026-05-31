A father-son duo was attacked by some persons with sharp-edged weapons and pistol butts at a busy market in Jalandhar. The incident took place at Jalandhar's Silver Plaza Market. The miscreants seriously injured both, stabbing them with sharp-edged weapons and the butt of a pistol.

Advertisement

Someone made a video of the attack with pistols and weapons. After the incident, the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital and a complaint was also lodged with the police.

Advertisement

Injured Sonu said he had come to Silver Plaza Market with his family for dinner when a group of youths approached him and asked to speak with his son, Nikhil. As Nikhil went to talk to them, the accused allegedly attacked him. When Sonu intervened to protect his son, he too was struck on the hand with a sharp-edged weapon.

Advertisement

Hearing the cries of the attack, some bystanders came forward to help the family. Upon seeing others, the miscreants fled the spot. The police said an old rivalry could be the cause of the incident.

Sonu submitted a complaint to the police station.

Advertisement

The investigating officer Gurmel Singh said he had received information from the control room about the attack on them at the market. The police team immediately reached the spot.

Gurmel Singh said the footage of the CCTV cameras installed around the incident site were being searched. He assured that appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the statements of the victims.