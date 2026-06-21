For most parents, memories are all that remain after losing a child. But for 67-year-old Ramesh Mahendru of Jalandhar, memories became a mission.

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Nineteen years after losing her daughter Alfa Mahendru in a tragic road accident, he continues to touch lives through an NGO set up after her name, 'Alfa Mahendru Foundation', to ensure that her dreams and identity live on through service to society.

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On Father’s Day, Mahendru recalls his firstborn Alfa with moist eyes. She was just 19 when she lost her life in April 2007. “I named her Alfa because it was unique and distinctive. At home, we called her Shikha,” he said.

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"She was a bright girl who was very fond of writing, reading and painting. She initially wanted to pursue BCom and later an MBA, but gradually developed a deep interest in journalism," he said.

That interest was sparked when Mahendru was associated with the media wing of Devi Talab shrine, which had launched its own newspaper in 2001.

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"She was in Class 10th when I used to give her articles to print. Later, she started writing on her own and I would help polish her work. That's how her love for journalism began. She started working as a professional while still pursuing her graduation," he recalled.

"I miss her self-confidence the most. She was resilient and never gave up easily," says Mahendru.

The loss devastated the family. Yet, just 40 days after her death, Mahendru resolved to keep her memory alive through meaningful work. "I wanted people to remember her for something positive. I wanted her identity to continue," he says.

After six years of effort, the Alfa Mahendru Foundation was formally set up in 2013. Today, it runs nearly 20 social initiatives, including campaigns against foeticide, women empowerment initiatives, road safety awareness drives, blood donation camps and support programmes for newborn girls.

In April this year, the foundation organised a free eye check-up camp and facilitated surgeries for around 60 patients. Mahendru has also launched Shikha News Network, named after Alfa's nickname, to focus on social issues and public awareness.

Even today, some of Alfa's belongings remain carefully preserved. Her unfinished paintings, completed years later with the help of a local art teacher, adorn the family's memories.

"When someone passes away, their belongings are usually donated as part of the rituals," he says, pausing, "But I still keep her purse and ID cards safely tucked away in my cupboard." For Mahendru, a bereaved father, every life touched through the foundation is another way of keeping his daughter alive.