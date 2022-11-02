F&CC meet on November 4

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 1

A meeting of the civic body’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) will be held on November 4.

One of the main decision that would be taken in the meeting is approval to deploy operators looking after five tubewells in various areas. Notably, there are around 400 tubewells in five zones in the city. A tender had been floated months ago regarding the deployment of operator, but as per the information some councillors had opposed it.

Now it would be interesting to see whether the proposal will get approval in the meeting or not. No approval means another wait for two or three months till thenext tender. Already the contractors have not been working because of no payment by the MC. Also, some tubewells were also not operational in the city.