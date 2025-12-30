DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / F&CC meeting today, recarpeting of roads on agenda

F&CC meeting today, recarpeting of roads on agenda

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:50 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation is set to table and pass several important agendas related to the re-carpeting of city roads at the upcoming Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The first agenda concerns the re-carpeting of the road with DBM and BC from Narinder Cinema to BMC Chowk (single side) in the Lal Rattan zone. The project was initially estimated at Rs 38.25 lakh and was allotted to a company. The contractor was granted a six-month completion period.

The F&CC agenda reads, "However, when work was to commence, the road was included under the World Class Road Scheme, due to which the project could not be started at the original site. Subsequently, the area in-charge and the local councillor submitted a written request proposing a change of site. It has been suggested that the work be shifted to Adarsh Nagar, from Laxmi Sweets to Bolina Park and adjoining roads, where the road condition has deteriorated significantly. Approval for the site change is now being sought."

The second agenda relates to the re-carpeting of the flyover road with DBM and BC from the Smart City office to APJ College and MBD Mall (Lal Rattan Zone). This project was prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 70.34 lakh.

Similar to the first case, this road was also later included under the World Class Road Scheme, preventing execution at the original location. The area in-charge and councillor have proposed shifting the site to roads around Adarsh Nagar Chopati Park and the road outside Ranjit Hospital, citing the severely damaged condition of these roads. It was also noted that this route forms part of the 350th Guruparv Shobha Yatra route, increasing its importance.

In both cases, change of work site is mandatory for execution, and formal approval from the competent authority is required. The Municipal Corporation will place these proposals before the F&CC meeting on Tuesday for consideration and approval.

