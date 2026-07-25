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Home / Jalandhar / F&CC set to clear ₹207-cr waste management project in Jalandhar on Monday

F&CC set to clear ₹207-cr waste management project in Jalandhar on Monday

ingle bidder quotes 10.65% below approved rate for eight-year integrated waste collection

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:12 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, is set to consider the allotment of the city's integrated solid waste management project to a company during its meeting scheduled for Monday.

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According to agendas circulated for the meeting, the Municipal Corporation had invited e-tenders for an eight-year Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project, covering door-to-door waste collection, segregation, transportation, processing and disposal of fresh waste from all 85 wards, along with patrolling, collection and disposal of silt from drains.

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The project has been divided into two parts: In part I, 60 per cent of the city will be covered, including the Jalandhar Cantt and West Assembly constituencies, with an estimated cost of Rs 124.57 crore. Part II will cover the Central and North Assembly constituencies, with an estimated cost of Rs 83.04 crore.

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According to the agenda, for both packages, the company has emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting Rs 3,840 per tonne per day (TPD) against the Tender Review Committee-approved rate of Rs 4,297.89 per TPD, representing a 10.65 per cent saving to the Municipal Corporation.

Accordingly, the engineering wing has recommended that the Finance and Contract Committee approve the allotment of both contracts to the company on the quoted rates and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender.

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