FDs worth over Rs 1 cr encashed illegally in Nakodar, 3 booked

Nakodar, June 9

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

SHO Jai Pal said the suspects had been identified as Ashik Raj and Satish Kumar, residents of Vaishali district in Bihar, and Ankit, a resident of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh and their unidentified accomplices.

Gurdeep Singh, an NRI and a resident of Littran village, told the police in 2023 that he opened fixed deposit accounts in Axis Bank, Nakodar, with a maturity date of April 2024. The bank informed him that he has zero balance in his accounts as the FDs have been encashed. The NRI said he did not encash any FDs and demanded an inquiry.

The SHO said the SSP ordered an inquiry by the cyber crime cell which established that a sum of Rs 1,06,88,400 had been fraudulently transferred from Axis Bank, Nakodar, through internet banking by the suspects. The District Attorney (Legal) gave his opinion to register a case.

The SHO said a case under Sections 403, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act had been registered against the suspects.

