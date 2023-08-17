Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 16

Fear of floods has again gripped Lohian residents who were already suffering due to the deluge. They are worried over any breach in the Dhussi bandh.

Owing to heavy rainfall over the past two days in Himachal Pradesh and enhanced levels of water in the Sutlej, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal asked the officers to remain vigilant to tackle any sort of emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner, who reviewed the situation in wake of the release of water from the Ropar headworks, said vigil had to be kept in wake of the heavy rainfall in the neighbouring hill state, which was a cause of concern.

He said continuous rain in the hill state had enhanced the level of water in rivers, which could pose danger to the district. The Deputy Commissioner asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrates to ensure regular patrolling of the dhussi bandh along the Sutlej to keep a tab on the water level.

He also asked them to plug vulnerable points along the river and take remedial measures, wherever required.

It is to be mentioned here that the Satluj has nearly 90km stretch in Jalandhar district from Phillaur to Lohian. To avoid any loss to human life and live stock, SDMs of Phillaur, Shahkot and Nakodar, along with tehsildars and Drainage Department officials, visited the Dhussi bandh as the work to strengthen its key points have already been started.

He also urged panchayats to remain alert. He asked the panchayats to bring any seepage/leakage in bandhs to the notice of administration.