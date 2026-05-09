Fearless and free: The resilient journey of a single mother

A tattoo on her right arm aptly defines her personality. It reads “fearless” and has an image of a free bird. An Assistant Professor, Department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Harkirandeep Kaur, is a single mother and has been raising her nine-year-old daughter Saanvi all by herself. She ensures that her daughter takes to various activities after the school. By the time both of them get free for the day, they spend quality time with one another and even plan vacations together.

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Dr Harkirandeep got separated from her husband when Saanvi was just six. “She has adapted so well with the change. She shares all her feelings with me and so do I. It is just the two of us living together in an accommodation within the campus and enjoying each other’s company. We make it a point to socialise at least once every week, visiting some friends, going out for a dinner or enjoying ice cream at a parlour,” the mother shared.

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To keep herself busy in daytime and to ensure that she does not start rewinding her past, Dr Harkirandeep has taken to several responsibilities on the campus. “I am the warden of the hostel. I am the programme officer of an NSS unit on the campus. I am the advisory member of the IPR cell. I am also the joint secretary of the Teachers’ Association winning elections with the highest margin. I always keep myself busy so that I do not get distracted at all. I am fully devoted to my job. Back home, I give all my time to Saanvi so that she does not feel the need of a second parent. I try to strike a complete balance between work and home,” she says.

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Dr Harkirandeep says, “Ever since I switched to being a single parent to my daughter, I feel a lot of positive change in me. I have shunned all fear. I see myself emerging stronger, powerful and more resilient. I have become more capable in decision making.”

“I had always wanted to go for nose piercing, which I recently got done. I am also into gyming to keep fit. I am really happy to have chosen my own path, hold the tiny hands of my daughter and shape her also into a smart, independent child,” she laughs and shares.

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“On Mother’s Day, we will hangout and certainly make it little extra special in our own way tomorrow,” she says.