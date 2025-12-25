Federation distributes blankets to mid-day meal workers

Keeping in view the harsh winter conditions, a blanket distribution programme for mid-day meal workers was organised today at SPS Hoshiarpur Chowk, Phagwara, under the leadership of District President Satwant Singh Toora.

The programme was held in the presence of District Finance Secretary Shri Manjeet Gaat, Shri Santokh Singh Mallhi, District General Secretary Shri Lakhvir Chand, Tehsil Phagwara President Shri Balwinder Nidhadak and Block Phagwara President Vinod Kumar.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Federation expressed solidarity with mid-day meal workers, acknowledging them as an integral part of its extended family and honouring them with due respect. District President Satwant Singh Toora stated that the Federation has been consistently organising blanket distribution for mid-day meal workers every year on the occasion of the Mahaparinirvan Day of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, as a gesture of social responsibility and commitment towards the welfare of workers.

Speakers from various sections highlighted the need for collective and proactive efforts on social and employee-related issues. Toora strongly urged the government to link the wages of mid-day meal workers with DC rates and called for a united struggle to achieve this demand, assuring full organisational support. He alleged that over the past four years, the government has failed to show seriousness towards resolving employees’ issues, including the restoration of the old pension scheme, reinstatement of discontinued allowances, implementation of the 85th Constitutional Amendment and withdrawal of the Personnel Department letter dated October 10, 2014.

He warned that continued neglect of employees’ legitimate demands would compel workers to raise these issues forcefully during the forthcoming Assembly elections, leading to strong opposition from the employee community.

On the occasion, Principal Jaswinder Singh, Principal Jasvir Singh and Rupinder Minhas attended as chief guests. Prominent among those present were Pawan Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Ram Pal, Kuldeep Ram, Kamal Kumar, Amarjit Kaur, Anupam Kanwal, Jyoti Kumari, Kamlesh Kumari, along with a large number of mid-day meal workers.