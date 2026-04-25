Ferozepur man found murdered in Lohian Khas fields; police register case

The police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of murdering a Ferozepur resident in Lohian Khas. Station House Officer (SHO) Kewal Krishan said the deceased was identified as Banta, a resident of Lale village under the Makhu police station in Ferozepur district. His body was recovered from fields at Yusafpur Darewal village, the SHO said.

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Jogindar Singh, a resident of Chak Tybe Tibbi village under the Makhu police station, complained to the police that on April 23 morning, when he went to Yusafpur Darewal village, he saw body of a person (55) lying in his fields.

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Jogindar said his neighbour Harjindar Singh also reached there and identified the body as that of Banta, a resident of Lale village. The victim often visited Rajbir Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Talli village under the Makhu police station, who worked as labourer in Harjindar’s fields.

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The complainant said some unidentified accused strangulated the victim and threw his body in fields. The SHO said the police reached the spot and took body into custody. Farmers told the police that unidentified accused had murdered the victim near banks of the Sutlej river. The SHO said a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered against unidentified accused and further probe initiated into the incident.