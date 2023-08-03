Ferozepur native held with 100-gram heroin

Jalandhar, August 2
The CIA staff of the city police today arrested a person and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sagar, alias Chaga, a resident of Mallanwala village in Ferozepur.
CIA Staff in-charge Inderjit Singh said a police party was on routine checking near TV Tower petrol pump. The team members saw Sagar walking towards the petrol pump from the Wadala chowk side. On seeing the cops, he got scared and tried to escape. On suspicion, the police nabbed him and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession.
Singh said he was a habitual offender as an FIR was already registered against him under the NDPS Act in Ferozepur. The suspect used to supply drugs in the district and nearby areas. He said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspect at the Bhargo Camp police station.
“The police teams are investigating from where he used to procure heroin and to whom he was going to deliver the consignment,” he said.
